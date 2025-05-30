First County Bank CT Buys 832 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.38. The company has a market cap of $267.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.