Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Sells $1,467,200.00 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $1,467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,440.96. The trade was a 79.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,134 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 859,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $43,769,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $40,544,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $31,605,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

