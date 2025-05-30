Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,595.95 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $19,595.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,450.35. This represents a 1.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BATRA opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. Analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,261,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at $3,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

