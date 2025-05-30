Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,595.95 in Stock

Posted by on May 30th, 2025

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $19,595.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,450.35. This represents a 1.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BATRA opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. Analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BATRA

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,261,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at $3,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.