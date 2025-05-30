Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.87 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.