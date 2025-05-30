Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

