First County Bank CT Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First County Bank CT lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

