Private Client Services LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Private Client Services LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $191.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.36.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.