iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average is $188.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

