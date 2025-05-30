Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Xylem stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

