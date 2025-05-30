Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 846 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,035,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

UNP opened at $222.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

