Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.700-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3 billion-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.3 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 4.2%

Burlington Stores stock opened at $228.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.63. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burlington Stores stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1,604.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

