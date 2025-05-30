Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,471 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

