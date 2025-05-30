Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $112,978,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3,599.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,278 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,078,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,808,000 after purchasing an additional 468,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,861,000 after purchasing an additional 432,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $112.51 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.