Kings Path Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kings Path Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $211.54 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.61 and a 200-day moving average of $269.59.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

