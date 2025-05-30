Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $15.14. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 93,218 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

