Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after acquiring an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

