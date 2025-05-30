Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $28,000 in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

