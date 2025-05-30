Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 6,152 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.17.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $220.03 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day moving average of $252.97. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

