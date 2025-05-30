Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $32,000 in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $433,656.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,333.63. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Paymentus Price Performance
Shares of PAY opened at $38.23 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32 and a beta of 1.61.
Paymentus Company Profile
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
