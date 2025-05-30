Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $32,000 in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $433,656.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,333.63. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paymentus from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Paymentus Price Performance

Shares of PAY opened at $38.23 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

