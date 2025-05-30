Park National Corp OH Acquires 2,862 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

