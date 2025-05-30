Marcum Wealth LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Essential Utilities

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.