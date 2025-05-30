Park National Corp OH Sells 782 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

