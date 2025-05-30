Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $113.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

