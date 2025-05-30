MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,348,000 after acquiring an additional 534,740 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.