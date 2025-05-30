111 Capital Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

111 Capital bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $107.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

