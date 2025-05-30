Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.02 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 66,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.37.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.8%

ROK opened at $314.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $315.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total transaction of $285,681.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,067.92. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.70. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,732 shares of company stock worth $1,414,082 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

