Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,840 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 347,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 122,187 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 946,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 294,452 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,151,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,077,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hung acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,781,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,225,307.48. This represents a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

About Nuvation Bio

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

