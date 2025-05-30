Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,025 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.