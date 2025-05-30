Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 175,292 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 394.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,292 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 300,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $9.58 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.