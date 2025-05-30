Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.