UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 197,534 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,534 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,095.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 360,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 330,742 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

