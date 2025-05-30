Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $100.13 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

