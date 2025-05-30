Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Expands By 1,762.5%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 1,762.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $65.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.2528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.66.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.