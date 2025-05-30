Welch Group LLC Has $504,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $290.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.