SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $411.30 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.