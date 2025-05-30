HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.680-0.800 EPS.

HPQ opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. HP has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

