Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Azeez Hayne Sells 12,856 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Azeez Hayne sold 12,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $938,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Azeez Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 354.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 161,039 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 110.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

