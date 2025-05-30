Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) were down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,220,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,789,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £889,979.22, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.10.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.