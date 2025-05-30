Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,858 ($25.08) and last traded at GBX 1,814 ($24.48), with a volume of 183437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,780 ($24.02).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($19.57) to GBX 1,759 ($23.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.60) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,663.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,597.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Softcat plc will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

