Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,858 ($25.08) and last traded at GBX 1,814 ($24.48), with a volume of 183437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,780 ($24.02).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($19.57) to GBX 1,759 ($23.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.60) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Softcat
Softcat Trading Up 0.8%
Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Softcat plc will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Softcat Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 43.53%.
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Softcat
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.