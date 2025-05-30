Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 3,237.0% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.3%

MCN opened at $5.99 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.88%.

Institutional Trading of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 242,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 212,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

