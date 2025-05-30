Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 3,237.0% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
MCN opened at $5.99 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.88%.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
