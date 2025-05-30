Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $815,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 354,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Shares of KMX opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

