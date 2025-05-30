Cadinha & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

