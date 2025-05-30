KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $122.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

