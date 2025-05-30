Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 409 shares.The stock last traded at $1,248.98 and had previously closed at $1,215.01.

Biglari Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,127.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,128.97.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $23.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

