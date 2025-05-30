Baring Financial LLC Sells 848 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baring Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.12 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

