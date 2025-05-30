Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 14,176 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $135.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMB
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.