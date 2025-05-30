Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 14,176 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $135.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.