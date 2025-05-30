Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.22

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 22nd. This is a 1.8% increase from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.22.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Archer Aviation Stock Steadies After Short-Seller Report
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Quality Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.