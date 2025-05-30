Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.22

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 22nd. This is a 1.8% increase from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

