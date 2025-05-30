Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 1,549 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $67,304.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,754.40. The trade was a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 0.61. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $3,830,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5,387.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

