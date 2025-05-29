Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,604 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xometry by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Xometry by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Xometry by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XMTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Xometry from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $41,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,762. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,297 shares of company stock worth $2,214,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

