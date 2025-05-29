PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys Shares of 97,128 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

About SSR Mining

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

